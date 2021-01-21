The following individuals are scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport:
David Michael Frankenstein, 38, of Evans City, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with careless driving, reckless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, DUI/unsafe driving and DUI/BAC of 0.157%, On Nov. 23, police observed Frankenstein almost drove off Reed Run Road, Keating Summit. During a traffic stop, police saw an open can of beer on the floor of the vehicle and a blood alcohol test resulted in 0.157%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.
Gregory Allen Ordiway, 36, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving with a suspended license, failure to use a seatbelt, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, investigation by officer/duty of operator, driving an unregistered vehicle, plates on improper vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcohol, driving without a license and careless driving. On Aug. 20, police observed Ordiway driving on Route 872, Coudersport, with a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle. Ordiway allegedly failed to provide identification, insurance or registration and was reportedly in possession of an open can of alcohol, marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and a metal grinder. A blood sample tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Hannah D. Bosworth, 20, of Turtlepoint, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with theft of services. Bosworth allegedly failed to pay a $85.49 bill for an oil change at Anderson’s Garage, Coudersport, on Sept. 11. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Herbert Albert Watson, 47, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with exceeding speed limits by 15 mph, possession of a small amount of marijuana and failure to carry license. On Nov. 29, police reportedly observed Watson traveling 55 mph in a 40 mph zone on Cowley Hill Road, Keating Township. Watson allegedly failed to provide a driver’s license and was in possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.
Robert J. Hovanietz, 74, of Frazer, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC of 0.126%, careless driving, reckless driving and disregarding traffic lanes. On Nov. 28, police reportedly observed Hovanietz travel over the fog line on Route 872, Wharton Township. Hovanietz allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, failed field sobriety tests and a blood test resulted in 0.126% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28.