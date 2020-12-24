Autumn Lynn Vossler, 27, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with endangering the welfare of a child. At around 7 a.m. Feb. 26, Vossler’s 4-year-old child was allegedly found unsupervised outside Perry’s Store, Austin. The was child reportedly not dressed for the weather and 34-degree temperature and had walked from their home about 0.6 miles away. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Larry E. Fuller, 54, of Austin, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with terroristic threats and harassment. On Nov. 27, Fuller allegedly threatened another person by saying he’d kill them and have his dog attack the victim’s juvenile daughter. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Paul R. Angood, 43, of Coudersport, was by charged Pennsylvania State Police with strangulation — applying pressure to the throat or neck. On Dec. 7, Angood allegedly grabbed a victim’s neck during an argument, slammed them against the wall and continued to squeeze their neck harder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.
Patrick Wayne Tomb, 34, of Coudersport, was by charged Pennsylvania State Police with DUI of a controlled substance, DUI general impairment, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, false reports, scattering rubbish, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to drive at a safe speed and two counts of accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle. On Oct. 19, Tomb allegedly crashed his vehicle into a vehicle parked in a driveway off Route 6, Coudersport, and left the scene. Police found a hubcap belonging to Tomb’s vehicle at the scene and he reportedly painted over the damage to his vehicle without reporting the incident to police. He first told police someone else had been driving, but later admitted he was driving and that he had been smoking marijuana at the time. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.
Randy Lee Lane, 39, of Coudersport, was charged in two separate cases with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In each case, Lane reportedly sold drugs to confidential informants — LSD on Nov. 30 and methamphetamine on Dec. 8. In both cases, Lane used a cell phone to make the arrangements. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 22.
Noah Matthew Benson and Eric James Ciocci, both 20, of Stamford, Conn., were both charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and purchase/etc. of alcohol by a minor. On Oct. 16, Benson and Ciocci were reportedly found consuming alcohol and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Patterson State Park, Summit Township. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Dec. 21.
Tyler Jordan Steinberg, 25, of Manchester, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with DUI of a controlled substance, violations of turning movements and required signals and driving an unregistered vehicle. On Oct. 29, police reportedly observed Steinberg turn out of a parking lot without a using turn signal. He allegedly failed field sobriety tests and a blood test confirmed the presence of marijuana in his system. A preliminary hearings was held Dec. 21.