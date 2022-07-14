The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport.
Keith David Lenze, 46, of Saint Marys, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and failure to keep right. On Feb. 12, police reportedly observed Lenze swerve and cross over the road lines while driving on Route 6, Sweden Township. Lenze allegedly displayed signs of impairment, had an open can of beer in the center console and a blood draw resulted in 0.133% BAC. A preliminary hearing was held July 5.
Dawn Renee Peangatelli, 50, of Port Allegany, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police with driving under the influence of a high ate of alcohol, DUI combination, driving within single lane, careless driving and driving unregistered vehicle. On May 21, police reportedly observed Peangatelli swerving while driving on East Second Street, Coudersport. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment and a blood draw resulted in .217% BAC and positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 14.