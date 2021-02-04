David Allen Smyth, 25, of Coudersport, was charged by Sweden Township Police with strangulation, aggravated assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person. On Jan. 25, Smyth allegedly physically attacked another person at a home on East Second Street, Coudersport. Smyth reportedly strangled the victims with his hands around their neck, and punched them in the face, head and neck causing bleeding and bruises. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Randy Lee Lane, 39, of Coudersport, was charged by the Potter County District Attorney with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 9, Lane allegedly provided a confidential informant with half an ounce of methamphetamine after communicating about it over cell phone calls. While executing a search warrant on Lane’s home, police reportedly found marijuana, pipes suspected to be used for marijuana and methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.