A Coudersport man has been charged with animal cruelty in an incident in which a dog was rescued from the water channel in Coudersport in October.
Dakota O. Dunn, 20, was charged by Coudersport Borough Police Department with cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree, on Jan. 18. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 10 in front of Magisterial District Judge James L. Hawkins in Coudersport.
On Oct. 30, 2021, police were dispatched to the area of North Main and South Main streets for a small dog stuck in the water channel near Greeley’s Auto Parts. According to an affidavit of probable cause, “By looking at the condition of the dog, it appeared that he has been stuck out there for a good amount of time because the dog was shaking and dirty.”
The Coudersport Fire Department assisted in rescuing the dog, as reported in this newspaper on Nov. 4. One firefighter was lowered into the channel and was able to slip a rope over the dog’s head, pick it up and place it back over the edge of the channel to safety. However, upon returning back to the ledge, the firefighter reportedly slipped and fell into the channel.
“Safety teams were able to pull him up as he was tied off and wearing a PFD [personal flotation device],” said a post on the fire department’s Facebook page. “Medical assistance was provided on scene to the firefighter.”
Police say after the dog was rescued, Teacher’s Pet Rescue reportedly took possession of it and took it to a vet for treatment of its injuries.
According to the police report, several people approached the scene and said the dog belonged to Dunn, but that he no longer wanted it and let it run loose. Dunn was also reportedly captured on video walking the same dog on a leash before the incident. Police say during their investigation, Dunn reportedly told them he gave the dog to another person, who told police Dunn never gave him the dog.