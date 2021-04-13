A Coudersport man was killed in an ATV crash Sunday, April 11, in Oswayo Borough.
State police at Coudersport report that Clyde D. Eck, 41, of Coudersport, was operating a 2020 CFMoto CForce 800 west on West Main Street, Oswayo, near the intersection of Martin Road. He reportedly attempted to negotiate a right curve and traveled onto an embankment off the right side of the road. The ATV began to roll, traveling back onto the road, coming to a full stop against a guardrail off the south side of the road.
During the crash, Eck was reportedly ejected from the ATV. He was transported to UPMC Cole by ambulance and then was transported via life flight to UPMC Williamsport, where he was pronounced dead.
The state police report notes the primary violation involved in the crash was driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.
Assisting state police on scene were Shinglehouse Fire Department and Ambulance and Kightlinger's Towing.