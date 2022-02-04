Pennsylvania State Police out of Punxsutawney and the McKean County District Attorney’s Office are investigating an incident that occurred at a residence on Prentisvale Road on Jan. 30.
Reports indicate that members of the state police were called for a welfare check for an individual in the residence and, upon police arrival in the driveway, the individual inside the house yelled at the police to get off his property. Shortly thereafter, a shot was fired from within the residence.
Law enforcement set up a perimeter and closed the road to contain the incident. The individual in the household left the house in a vehicle and bypassed the perimeter. Law enforcement fired a shot at the vehicle.
The individual continued to drive away from the scene with law enforcement following and stopped at a residence in Eldred where he was taken into custody without further incident and evaluated based on the initial welfare check request and subsequent actions.
No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.