Joseph A. Green, 54, of Eldred, suffered a suspected serious injury in an ATV crash on Prentisvale Road, Otto Township March 27. Police said Green was traveling east on the Polaris 700 Twin Sportsman when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled onto the roadway. It overturned approximately twice in the eastbound lane. Green was ejected from the ATV causing serious injuries. He was flown via Mercy Fight to Erie County Medical Center.

