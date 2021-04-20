A Smethport man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Norwich Township on Wednesday, April 14.
David E. Knapp, 56, of Smethport, reportedly suffered a medical emergency while driving on Combs Creek Road, according to a police report.
Knapp reportedly lost control of his pickup truck, which struck a ditch and embankment and continued along the west shoulder where it came to rest.
Knapp was pronounced dead on the scene by the McKean County Deputy Coroner. The nature of the medical emergency or cause of death were not provided by police.
State police in Lewis Run were assisted on-scene by Norwich Township Volunteer Fire Department, Port Allegany Ambulance Service, Port Allegany Police, a McKean County detective and Flickerwood Towing.