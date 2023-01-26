Ashee Dreas, 38, of Ulysses, was charged in district court after she allegedly took Genesse Township funds for personal use during her time as Genesee Township secretary/treasurer between Oct. 9, 2019 and Dec. 8, 2020. According to state police at Coudersport, Dreas used the township debit card for personal purchases and stole property and funds belonging to the township. On Nov. 23, 2022, Dreas was charged with two counts of felony theft by deception, two counts of felony tampering with public records, one count of felony receiving stolen property, one count of felony access device fraud, one count of felony theft, one count of misdemeanor theft, one count of misdemeanor receiving stolen property, one count of misdemeanor theft by deception, one count of misdemeanor theft of services and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. On Dec. 5, 2022, she was arraigned in district court.

