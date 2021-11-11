The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Michael Leroy Stahli, 38, of Galeton, was charged by Galeton Boro Police with making repairs, selling, etc. offensive weapons. On Oct. 27, while serving a bench warrant in a separate case, Police found Stahli to be in possession of a knife that opened automatically by switch. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9.
Kilari Rose Neally, 21, of Addison, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, failure to keep right and disregarding traffic lanes. On Sept. 20, police observed Neally driving over the lines on Route 6, Ulysses Township. Neally’s license was reportedly suspended and she was found to be in possession of a glass smoking device and grinder with marijuana residue. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Zachary Brock Cody, 32, of Lititz, and Anthony Tyler Fox, 24, of New Providence, were both charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Coudy was also charged with driving while privilege suspended/revoked. On Sept. 15, during a checkpoint stop on Route 6, Ulysses Township, police found Cody was driving with a suspended license. Fox was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe and police found additional methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Cody on Nov. 15 and Fox on Dec. 7.
Bobbi Indasha Bowden, 25, of Staten Island, N.Y., was charged by DCNR with possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Oct. 8, park rangers found Bowden allegedly smoking marijuana while stargazing at Cherry Springs State Park. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.
Matthew Scott Rich, no age available, of Amherst, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 21, Rich was a passenger in a car pulled over for traffic violations on Route 6, Pike Township. Police reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and found Rich was in possession of marijuana, a glass smoking device and a grinder. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 22.