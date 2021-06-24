The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Joseph Walter Bartles, 46, of Bainbridge, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to carry registration and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. On May 29, police observed Bartles driving with a suspended license on Route 144, Stewardson Township. During a traffic stop, several butane torches were observed in the vehicle and upon a further search, police reportedly found THC wax, a grinder with marijuana residue, several pills and a small scale. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 22.