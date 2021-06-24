Gavel
stock image

The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.

Joseph Walter Bartles, 46, of Bainbridge, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, failure to carry registration and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. On May 29, police observed Bartles driving with a suspended license on Route 144, Stewardson Township. During a traffic stop, several butane torches were observed in the vehicle and upon a further search, police reportedly found THC wax, a grinder with marijuana residue, several pills and a small scale. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 22.

Tags

Trending Food Videos