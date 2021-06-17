The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Justin Brian Fuhrer, 34, of Harrison Valley, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. On June 10, 2020, Fuhrer allegedly removed two catalytic converters from a truck and a gas can not belonging to him. Photos were reportedly taken of Fuhrer's truck at that property, and he later allegedly tried to sell catalytic converters to a business in Shinglehouse. In December 2020, the Harrisburg Regional Lab confirmed the converters Fuhrer tried to sell were from the same truck that converters were reported stolen from. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Brian Joseph Hough, 26, of Havertown, was charged by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. On April 23, Hough was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana, mushrooms and a glass smoking bowl at a campsite at Cherry Springs State Park. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Thomas Ronald Stone, 20, of Stratford, N.J., was charged by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 1, Stone was found to be in possession of marijuana, rolling papers and a grinder while at Cherry Springs State Park. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Joseph Fenstermaker, 52, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 3, 2020, while police conducted a search warrant at Fenstermaker's home during a separate incident, they allegedly found marijuana and a smoking device. The marijuana was tested and confirmed as such on May 28, 2021. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Lindsay Marie Mearns Kibbe, 41, of Ulysses, was charged by Sweden Township Police with intentional desecration of a public monument, possession instrument of crime with intent, institutional vandalism of a cemetery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. On May 13, a grave marker at a cemetery in Ulysses was found to be damaged and spray painted. During the investigation, police reportedly observed a can of white spray paint and an axe with fresh quartz/stone on the blade matching the grave marker in a truck Kibbe had access to. She allegedly told police that she damaged the marker. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 10.
John Charles Theis, 49, of Philadelphia, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with intentionally failing to relinquish firearm/weapons as required. In 2019, a pistol and ammunition allegedly belonging to Theis were found at a home on Phoenix Run Road, Pike Township. Theis was reportedly not authorized to possess firearms and was required to relinquish them due to a Protection From Abuse Order against him. Charged were filed on May 17, 2021, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.