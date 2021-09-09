The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Wesley Joseph Casaul, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged by DCNR with possession of a small amount of marijuana. On June 5, Casaul was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana at a campsite at Cherry Springs State Park. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.
Ian Michael Clark, 19, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with terroristic threats, harassment, simple assault and resisting arrest. On Aug. 27, Clark allegedly threatened another person during an altercation and resisted arrest when police arrived. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.