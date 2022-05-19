The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Eric Mark Shaffer, 31, of Ulysses, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of motor vehicle. On Jan. 13, Shaffer allegedly took a vehicle from Main Street, Galeton, that he didn’t have permission to use. Another person reportedly observed Shaffer with the vehicle when they brought him gas after the vehicle ran out. A preliminary hearing was held May 6 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Brandy Opal Simonetti, 41, of Galeton, was charged by Galeton Boro Police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On April 28, Simonetti allegedly took another person’s cellphone while they were at work in Galeton. The victim reportedly used an old phone to access the location of their stolen phone, which was shown to be in locations Simonetti allegedly was at the same time. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Robert W. Geffers, 37, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of theft by deception and one count of receiving stolen property. On Jan. 9, a Ulysses Township resident allegedly sent Geffers $1,250 through Cashapp to purchase several cellphones. The victim reportedly never received the phones, and Geffers allegedly stopped answering them. Geffers allegedly told police the money was sent to a third party that was supposed to send the phones. A preliminary hearing was held May 6 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.