The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Joseph Franklin Roy Brown, 33, of Galeton, was charged by Galeton Police with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. On Aug. 25, a Galeton resident reported that Brown removed the catalytic converter from a truck he was repairing for the victim in exchange for a lawn mower. Brown reportedly failed to return the catalytic converter, valued at $1,268 or the lawn mower, valued at $400. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.
Marnie Renee Brown, 53, of Ulysses, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. On Sept. 16, police observed Brown stumbling along Route 49, Ulysses Township, and yelling at passing cars. Several cars reportedly had to swerve or brake to avoid hitting her. A breath test resulted in .121% BAC. A preliminary hearing was held Oct. 5 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Danielle Joann Barber, 27, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, display plate in improper vehicle, driving unregistered vehicle, driving with financial responsibility, investigation by officer/duty of operator and three counts of operating vehicle with unsafe equipment. On April 20, police observed Barber driving on Route 49, Harrison Township, with an inoperable brake light. Both headlights were out on the vehicle and the NY license plate was registered to a different vehicle. Police observed a bong in the car and Barber was found to be in possession of a glass pipe, glass tube and a small clear baggie, all containing suspected drug residue. A preliminary hearing was held Sept. 27 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Shawn Lee K. Swain, 45, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of DUI: general impairment, DUI: BAC .08%-.10%, driving without valid inspection, driving unregistered vehicle, careless driving and failure to use a seat belt. On July 17, police observed Swain driving a vehicle on Main Street, Galeton, with an expired inspection sticker and registration. Swain was allegedly not wearing a seat belt and displayed signs of being under the influence. A blood draw resulted in .081% BAC and tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing was held Oct. 6 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Steven Paul Baker, 23, of Harrison Valley, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of DUI: alcohol and drugs, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without financial responsibility and suspension/unlawful use of vehicle registration. On May 22, police observed Baker driving a vehicle found to not have insurance. Baker was allegedly in possession of a smoking bowl, displayed signs of being under the influence and a blood draw tested positive for an unspecified controlled substance. A preliminary hearing was held Oct. 5 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Zachery Ryan Paskel, 27, of Boyertown, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one count each of DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol and operation on streets/highways. On May 2, Paskel allegedly drove an ATV over an embankment of a roadway not approved for ATVs in Bingham Township. Paskel reportedly told police he had drank and smoked marijuana earlier that day. A blood draw resulted in .151% BAC and tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
Erich Thomas Petsch, 56, of Ulysses, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and two counts of harassment. On Aug. 3, Petsch allegedly pushed a victim in the chest and held a knife to their stomach during an altercation on Northern Potter Road, Bingham Township. He also reportedly pushed another person and threw an ice pick at them. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.