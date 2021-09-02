The following individuals were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Danielle Marie Decker, 37, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of possession of unstamped cigarettes and one count of exceeding speed limit by 20 mph. On March 7, police observed Decker traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 49, Bingham Township. She was found to be in possession of approximately 16,600 unstamped cigarettes she said she purchased in New York State. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Brian James Kio, 18, of Cuba, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: minor, DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, minor prohibited from operating with alcohol, purchase of alcohol by a minor, exceeding speed limit, no rear lights and careless driving. On May 15, police observed Kio driving on Cinder Hill Road, Bingham Township, with an inoperable center brake light. Kio reportedly displayed signs of intoxication and a blood draw resulted in .122% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.
Ryan S. Mentzer, 41, of Carlisle, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI of a controlled substance and one count each of careless driving and exceeding speed limits. On May 31, police observed Mentzer driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on West Branch Road, West Branch Township. Police reportedly smelled marijuana in the car and a blood draw tested positive for three types of THC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30.