The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Isiah D. Rodriguez, 20, and Justin Santo Camacho, 19, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., were charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Rodriguez was also charged with exceeding the speed limit. On Feb. 27, police observed Rodriguez driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Ulysses Township. A traffic stop revealed Rodriguez was allegedly in possession of 14 grams of marijuana and Camacho, the passenger, was allegedly in possession of a grinder and marijuana. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 12.
Andrew Schuyler Jeffers, 27, of Ulysses, was charged by Sweden Township Police in three separate cases — in the first, with criminal attempt — burglary — overnight accommodations, criminal attempt — criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia; in the second with escape, flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest; and in the third with burglary — overnight accommodations, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On March 1, Jeffers allegedly attempted to gain entry to a residence in Ulysses, then hid in a barn and refused to come out for police. He reportedly had drugs, drug paraphernalia and stolen items in his possession. When Jeffers was taken to district court for his arraignment in the first case, he allegedly exited the patrol car and ran from police, who reportedly tackled him. In the third case, police received a report that on Feb. 24, Jeffers allegedly sold a TV that was found to be stolen from a church in Ulysses. Preliminary hearings in all three cases are scheduled for April 12.
Morgan Lea Champaign, 22, of Canton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI of a controlled substance — impaired ability, DUI of a controlled substance — schedule 1, DUI of a controlled substance — schedule 2 or 3, careless driving, small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Jan. 27, Champaign was allegedly found to be under the influence of marijuana and in possession of a glass smoking device and THC paper while driving on Route 6, Ulysses Township. A blood draw tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.
Tammy Lynn Heck, 46, of Gaines, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with turning movements and signals, careless driving, a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI of a controlled substance — impaired ability and DUI of a controlled substance — schedule 1. On Sept. 13, 2020, police reportedly observed Heck fail to use a turn signal on Phoenix Run Road, Pike Township. She was allegedly in possession of marijuana, a smoking device and a blood draw tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12.
Calvin Michael Williams, 32, of Norfolk, Va., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI of a controlled substance — impaired ability, DUI of a controlled substance — schedule 1, speeding and careless driving. On Nov. 27, 2020, police reportedly observed Williams traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Sweden Township. Williams was allegedly under the influence of marijuana, which a blood draw reportedly confirmed. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Desirae Dawn Lowe, 27, of Ulysses, was charged by State Police in Coudersport with theft from a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, receiving stolen property and defiant trespassing posted of property. On Feb. 6, Lowe allegedly took a wallet valued at over $200 and other items from someone else’s vehicle. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 22.
Paul R. Brown III, 57, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with flight to avoid apprehension. On Feb. 19, Brown allegedly refused to come out of a home and then fled out the back door when police arrived to serve a search warrant in a separate case. Police pursued him on foot before he was taken into custody. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 15.