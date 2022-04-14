The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Audrey Jean Horning, 18, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with exceeding speed limits, a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Feb. 18, police observed Horning driving 63 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 6, Ulysses Township. Horning was allegedly in possession of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and grinders. A preliminary hearing was held April 4 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Autumn Lynn Vossler, 28, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with access to device issued to another who did not authorize use, access device unauthorized by issuer, theft by deception — false impression, theft by deception — fail to correct, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Oct. 20, 2021, Vossler allegedly made a payment of $800 to herself via Facebook Pay using another person’s bank card without their authorization. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14.