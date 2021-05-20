The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Aidan Price Locke, 19, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On April 14, Locke was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana, a grinder, two smoking pipes and a scale during a traffic stop on Main Street, Galeton. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 10.
J. Christian Rositzke, 35, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and two counts of trespass by motor vehicle. On May 5, Rositzke and another person were reportedly seen exiting a home on Route 49, Harrison Township. Damage was found inside the home and Rositzke reportedly told police they entered to retrieve the other person’s belongings. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Levi Richard Mack, 23, of Wellsboro, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: general impact, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, operating vehicle without valid inspection, failure to use safety belt and turning movements and required signals. On Feb. 4, police reportedly observed Mack driving on Route 144, West Branch Township, with an expired inspection sticker. Mack allegedly displayed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests and a blood draw resulted in 0.186% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 14.
Brian Michael Jones, 37, of Elkland, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI of a controlled substance and one count each of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of children, exceeding speed limit, failure to use seat belt, failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without financial responsibility and careless driving. On Jan. 24, police reportedly observed Jones driving 63 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 49, Bingham Township. Jones reportedly couldn’t produce his registration or insurance cards, was in possession of a smoking pipe and marijuana, and a blood draw tested positive for marijuana. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 14.