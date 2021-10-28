The following individual was scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Tonya Lea Green, 38, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with escape, criminal mischief - damaged property and institutional vandalism. Between May 2 and May 3, Green allegedly removed and damaged the alarm window sensors at her room at the Potter County Women's Center, where she had been confined since April 28. After removing the sensors, she allegedly left the facility without permission. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.