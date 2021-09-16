The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Stormy Lane Sutton, Belmont, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with one count each of burglary and criminal mischief and two counts each of receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking. On Sept. 6, police allegedly found Sutton in a stolen vehicle valued at $20,000 while on Brookland Road, Ulysses. Sutton also allegedly entered an unoccupied residence and took five Bud Light beers. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.