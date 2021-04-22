The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Joshua Scott Weeks, 33, of Galeton, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: general impairment, GUI: highest rate of alcohol, harassment and careless driving. On March 23, 2020, Weeks allegedly caused injury to another person during an altercation. He then reportedly drove from the scene while intoxicated. A blood draw resulted in 0.170% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.
Ronald T. Welty, 50, of Ulysses, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, obstruction of justice, no rear lights, driving without a license, failure to carry license, operating a vehicle without insurance, careless driving and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. On Sept. 27, 2020, police observed Welty driving on Route 49, Ulysses, without functioning license plate lights. A traffic stop revealed Welty was allegedly intoxicated and a blood draw resulted in 0.104% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.