The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Dakota Bruce Clark, 27, of Harrison Valley, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. On Nov. 9, 2021, during a traffic stop on Route 49, police reportedly smelled marijuana coming from Clark’s vehicle. A search allegedly turned up burnt and non-burnt marijuana and a lighter with an attachment used to smoke marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Mindy Jo Ruth, 42, of Cross Fork, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, speeding, operating vehicle without valid inspection and failure to carry registration. On Nov. 13, 2021, police observed Ruth driving 58 mph in a 45 mph zone on Chestnut Street, Stewardson Township. Ruth allegedly displayed signs of intoxication, had an expired inspection and didn’t have her registration card. A blood draw resulted in .219% BAC. A preliminary hearing was held Jan. 13 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.
Brian D. Walters, 53, of Driftwood, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to use seat belt, failure to drive at a safe speed and careless driving. On Nov. 14, 2021, Walters was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash on Route 49, Allegany Township. When Walters was transported to the hospital for an injury, a blood draw resulted in .185% BAC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Todd Kenneth Heffner, 63, of Bernville, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with four counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, improper sunscreening, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Nov. 27, 2021, police observed Heffner driving on Route 6, Galeton, with extremely dark window tint. Police observed a medical marijuana container in the vehicle and found Heffner was also in possession of Percocet and a glass smoking pipe. A blood draw tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and oxycodone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Joseph Michael Eckert, 61, of Gaines, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with five counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of DUI: general impairment, careless driving, failure to keep right, not using low beams, using improper signal, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. On Nov. 27, 2021, police observed Eckert drive out of his lane of travel, flash his high beams at another vehicle and activate his turn signal briefly. Police reportedly smelled marijuana on Eckert and found a can containing green leaf marijuana. A blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Ruth Elizabeth Foth, 23, of Whitesville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 16, police responded to a home in Ulysses for report of a drug overdose. When they arrived, they found no overdose had occurred but that Foth allegedly displayed indicators of drug use. Foth was reportedly found to be in possession of wax paper, a smoking device and suspected heroin. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Nathan A. Stauffer, 49, of Port Allegany, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, failure to carry registration and investigation by officer. On Dec. 22, 2021, during a stop at a checkpoint on Route 6 near Denton Hill, Stauffer’s vehicle allegedly emitted the smell of marijuana. Stauffer reportedly turned over a box containing marijuana and paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.
Julie Ann Rita Coogan, 50, of Westfield, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving without a license, no headlights, careless driving and violating hazard regulation. On Nov. 8, 2021, Coogan was reportedly the driver in a one-car crash on Bump Road, Ulysses. She allegedly displayed signs of impairment, had no driver’s license and an inoperable headlight. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Blade Edward Pollock, 19, of Genesee, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. On Jan. 1, police responded to a home in Harrison Township for a reported assault, where they found a victim with difficulty breathing and severe injuries to their face causing bleeding, bruising and their eyeballs to protrude. Pollock allegedly texted another person that he “blacked out” while beating up the victim. A preliminary hearing was held Jan. 13 and the case transferred to the court of common pleas.