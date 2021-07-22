The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Amanda Brooke Pierceall, 19, of Indianhead, Md., was charged by Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with a small amount of marijuana. On June 7, Pierceall was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana at Cherry Springs State Park, West Branch Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.
Christopher Flores Jr., 20, of Camden, N.J., was charged by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 5, Flores was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana at Cherry Springs State Park, West Branch Township. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23.
Kadeidra Laniece Murray, 44, of Coudersport, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of DUI: controlled substance and one count each of careless driving, operating vehicle without valid inspection and no headlights. On April 2, police observed Murray driving with an inoperable headlight on Route 6, Pike Township. Police reportedly smelled marijuana during the traffic stop and a blood draw tested positive for THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 23.