The following individual is scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Daniel Jay ODell, 26, of Friendship, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, burglary, unlawful taking and two counts of trespass by motor vehicle. On May 5, ODell allegedly kicked in the door to a residence on Route 49, Harrison Township, damaging doors and items in the home. ODell reportedly intended to take items from the home, but fled upon someone else arriving there. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.