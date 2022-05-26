The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.
Benjamin F. Slingerland, 32, of Bradford, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts of forgery, three counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of theft by deception and bad checks. On Oct. 6, 2021, Slingerland allegedly purchased $650 worth of merchandise from Mills Variety Store, Harrison Township. The check used and signed for with a different name allegedly came back for insufficient funds. Police reportedly learned the person whose checks were used is deceased and their home is abandoned in Westfield. Another person said to be seen entering and exiting the home reportedly told police they went to Mills Variety Store with Slingerland but was unaware of the checks being used. Police learned on Oct. 8 that Slingerland was arrested on a warrant by New York State Police and his car impounded. Photographs provided by NYSP allegedly showed the merchandise purchased from Mills Variety Store in the back of Slingerland’s car. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.