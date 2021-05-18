A Galeton man is jailed after being charged with allegedly raping a child.
Joshua Lee Foster, 40, of Galeton, was charged by Galeton Borough Police on May 1 with one count each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with minor, aggravated indecent assault, endangering welfare of children, indecent assault of person less than 13 and corruption of minors, and two counts each of rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault and indecent assaults of person less than 16.
According to court records, police received reports that Foster allegedly raped and had other indecent contact with a child between the ages of 10 and 13, most recently on April 13, 27 and 28. He was reportedly supervising the child on at least one of the occasions.
Foster was unable to post $250,000 bail and was remanded to Potter County Prison, where he is still in custody as of May 18, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing was held on May 14 in front of District Judge Chris Kalacinski in Galeton and the case was transferred to the county Court of Common Pleas. No further court action has been scheduled yet.