A Genesee man is charged with allegedly leading police on a chase while he had an eight-month-old child in the car.
Geromia Ross Schoonover, 38, of Genesee (court documents indicate Coudersport address), was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving, and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI/unsafe driving, exceeding speed limits, failure to drive at a safe speed, driving while license suspended and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Police say they clocked Schoonover driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 44, Clara Township, at around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. Schoonover allegedly failed to stop when police activated their emergency lights and sirens, and led them on a six-mile pursuit.
The chase ended when police performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver on Schoonover’s vehicle while he was traveling 20-25 mph on Peet Brook Road, Allegany Township. When they made contact, police found Schoonover’s eight-month-old child in the backseat.
Schoonover was arraigned by District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport and remanded to Potter County Jail, where he was unable to post bail, according to court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 16 in front of District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.