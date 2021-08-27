Police are seeking info about two men who allegedly impersonated police when pulling over a 16-year-old driver in Ulysses Township.
According to state police in Coudersport, the 16-year-old girl was driving on Gazdag Road, Ulysses Township at around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 23. The suspect vehicle was pulled over on Route 449 in a maroon or red sedan with its four-ways activated. The vehicle then activated a blue and red light bar on the inside of the front windshield and stopped the victim.
When the two men walked up to the victim's car, she reportedly realized they were not police officers and fled. They reportedly got back in their car and followed the girl for a short distance.
The suspects are described as white males wearing black zip-up hoodies, with one being an older male with a salt and pepper beard.
Police say this is the second recent incident of someone impersonating a public servant/police officer. In both incidents, the suspects and vehicles were reported as being very similar. The public's assistance is sought to locate the suspects and vehicle. Anyone with information should call state police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
State police remind drivers if they are stopped and not sure if the person is a police officer:
- Activate your four-way lights.
- Call 911 and inform them you are being stopped and inquire if it is actually a police officer.
- If you do not have service to call 911, drive to a well-lit area and/or public location where other people would be present.