District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, following a jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse on Jan. 31, Kyle Everly was convicted of indecent assault. The jury found him not guilty of an additional count of indecent assault.
The trial was presided over by Judge Chris Hauser who found Everly not guilty of summary harassment for an incident the night before the indecent assault.
The case was investigated by Officer Matthew Gustin of the Bradford Police and was prosecuted by Vettenburg-Shaffer.
Due to the sexual nature of the crime, the defendant is required to undergo an assessment by the Sex Offender Board. Sentencing will be scheduled following the assessment.