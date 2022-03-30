McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer and Chief Michael Ward report that K9s trained to detect narcotics came to Bradford on March 25.
The search was requested by Bradford Area school administration to ensure the safety of students and the school facilities. McKean County Drug Task Force K9 “LG,” NFTA Transit Police (Buffalo) K9 “Zev” and Warren County Detectives and Drug Task Force K9 “Dina,” along with their handlers Officer Bob Rinfrette, Officer Nicholas Nesci and Warren County Chief Detective Thomas Kibbey searched Bradford Area High School and Fretz Middle School.
The K9s are specially trained to detect narcotics and, when they alert on their presence, give a signal to their handlers. K9 handlers go through extensive training with their K9s to learn the animals’ behaviors as well as to stay current on drug trends and concealment methods.
The McKean County Detectives, McKean County Drug Task Force including officers from Bradford City Police and Smethport Borough Police, and Warren County Drug Task Force accompanied the K9s. The School Resource Officers were present as well. School safety officers were also present.
Pictured are the K9s at work along with their handlers and School Resource Officer Shelby Walters playing with McKean County Drug Task Force K9 “LG.”
If you would like the K9s to search your facility or to request a presentation on narcotics for students of any age, contact the McKean County Drug Task Force at the District Attorney’s Office at 814-887-3312.