Following a jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse on July 19 and 20, Robert W. Hamilton, 68, of Kane was convicted of sexual offenses against minors.
The defendant was convicted of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a child under age 13; sexual assault; three counts of indecent assault on a child under 13; two counts of corruption of minors; indecent exposure where child under was 16 was present; three counts of indecent assault without consent; and three counts of indecent assault on child under 16. He was found not guilty of two additional counts of rape.
The charges stemmed from an investigation from Jan. 1, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2018. The case was investigated by Trooper Eric Thompson of the Pennsylvania State Police at Lewis Run.
District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case. The defendant was ordered to undergo an assessment required under the former Megan’s Law, now known as SORNA. A sentencing date will be set by the court. The defendant was incarcerated on $200,000 cash bail.