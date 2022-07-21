Harold Kenderdine, 66, of 501 Dogtown Road, Genesee Township, was charged by state police at Mansfield with criminal contempt, sexual intercourse with an animal, a class two misdemeanor, after an investigation revealed he allegedly attempted to have sex with a cat on July 14. He was also cited for cruelty to animals in district court.
