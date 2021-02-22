A York man convicted of child rape last month is now charged with allegedly failing to show up to the Potter County Correctional Facility, Coudersport, to serve his sentence.
Darrin Charles Kleiman, 23, of York, pled guilty to felony child rape last month in front of Potter County Judge John Leete. Kleiman was sentenced to two to four years in state prison and required to be a tier 3 lifetime registrant under Megan's Law.
The charge stems from a 2019 report that Kleiman sexually assaulted a child younger than 13 in 2013.
Kleiman was to report to Potter County Correctional Facility to register and be transported to start his sentence on Jan. 22, but allegedly failed to do so. While in York, he reportedly told he Potter County Sheriff's office his car broke down, but police report other people interviewed say that was not accurate. After Kleiman reportedly failed to report again on Jan. 26, a bench warrant was served by the York County Sherriff.
Kleiman was charged with escape and failure to register with state police. A preliminary hearing was on Feb. 19 in front of District Judge Annette Easton in Coudersport and charges were held for court.