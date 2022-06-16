Michael D. Yeager, 67, of Rew, suffered a fatal injury in a motorcycle crash on Route 6, Eulalia Township June 9. According to state police at Coudersport, Yeager was traveling west on a 2005 Harley-Davidson Sportster when he undercompensated for a curve in the road and lost control of the bike. The bike traveled across the eastbound lane and hit a guide rail, pulling Yeager off the bike. Yeager was pronounced dead at the scene by Potter County Chief Deputy Coroner Patricia Deusenbury.
