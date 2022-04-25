Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, McKean County district attorney, reports that on April 24, Jeff Wood was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.
Wood was charged with drug crimes by the McKean County Drug Task Force. Drug Task Force Detective Kolin Strawcutter has filed a criminal complaint against Wood charging the crimes of delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (felony); possessing a controlled substance (misdemeanor) and criminal use of a communication device (felony 3) for drug crimes within the City on Dec. 30, 2021.
Detective Strawcutter also charged Wood with delivery of methamphetamine and other crimes for drug crimes on Sept. 20, 2021. Following the filing of the charges, an arrest warrant was issued by the Magisterial District Judge.
Wood was observed within the City at approximately 2 a.m. on April 24 by Sgt. Seth Shephard of the City of Bradford Police and apprehended without incident.
He was taken before on-call Magisterial District Judge David Engman who set bail at $50,000 total ($25,000 at each case).
After the Judge set bail, Wood was transported to the McKean County Jail, unable to post bail.