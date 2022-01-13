District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reported that, following a jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse on Jan. 3 and 4, Karl J. Ginnery was convicted of crimes related to controlled substances.
The defendant was convicted of possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine); three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, marijuana and benzodiazepine pills); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possessing an instrument of crime. He was found not guilty of an additional count of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and benzodiazepine pills with intent to deliver.
The charges stemmed from an investigation following a traffic stop in the City of Bradford on Sept. 3, 2020 of a vehicle in which Ginnery was a passenger. A search of the vehicle and subsequent investigation yielded various items of drug paraphernalia, including a scale with methamphetamine residue, and controlled substances, including methamphetamine. The defendant was charged and convicted of possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it to another man.
The case was investigated by Officer Joshua Frederoski of the City of Bradford Police. District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Sentencing was scheduled by President Judge John Pavlock, who presided over the trial, for Feb. 10.