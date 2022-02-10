McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, following a jury trial at the McKean County Courthouse on Feb. 7, Markel A. Stonebraker was convicted of crimes related to a hit and run. The defendant was convicted of hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and not remaining at the scene.
The charges stemmed from an investigation wherein a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene in the City of Bradford.
The defendant was also convicted of summary violations including violation of the duty to give information and render aid; failing to yield right of way to a pedestrian; and careless driving.
Officer Tony Lama of the City of Bradford Police investigated the incident.
Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth. Sentencing was scheduled for March 16.