District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, following a sentencing hearing at the McKean County Courthouse on Jan. 27, Matthew Howard was sentenced to 8-16 years and one year of additional supervision for aggravated assault and other crimes.
The defendant had been convicted following a jury trial on Dec. 20, 2021 for aggravated assault with a knife for stabbing another man in the City of Bradford as well as other crimes. The case was investigated by Officer Clayton Yohe.
Also at the sentencing hearing, the defendant pled guilty to one count of procuring a weapon. While incarcerated at the McKean County Jail, the defendant made a weapon. That case was investigated by County Detective Linda Close. The defendant will serve his sentence in the State Department of Corrections.
Also sentenced Jan. 27 was Robert Fyfe, who pled guilty to possessing a large number of child pornography images at his residence in the City of Bradford. Due to the number of images, the age of the children depicted and the nature of the contact depicted in the photographs, the defendant was sentenced to a period of incarceration of 8-16 years plus 3 years of consecutive probation.
The nature of the offenses requires that he also register as a sex offender under the statute previously known as Megan’s Law. The case was investigated by Sgt. Seth Shepard of the City of Bradford Police.
James Gavin Williams III, was sentenced to a period of incarceration of 54-108 months for crimes of possession with intent to delivery (368 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of cocaine); persons not to possess firearms; and possessing instruments of crime in the City of Bradford between June 20 and July 2, 2021.
Officer Joshua Frederoski investigated the case. The Pennsylvania Special Emergency Response Team assisted City of Bradford Officers.
The sentence will be served consecutively to a sentence he was previously ordered to serve following conviction for persons not to possess firearms for a total sentence of 63-126 months and 1 year of consecutive reentry supervision.
“These cases are an example of the excellent police work seen every day in our county,” said Shaffer. “They also highlight the excellent collaboration among agencies in the county. The investigating officers in these cases, as well as their assisting officers, answer calls of violence, crimes against children, and drug crimes daily and their diligent work is commendable.”