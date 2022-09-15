Hanna L. Laisola, 32, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., died as a result of injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Sept. 5.

According to state police at Lewis Run, Laisola was a front seat passenger in a car driven by Henri M. Laisola, 32, also of Niagara Falls, N.Y. He was traveling west on Route 59 in a 2012 Chrysler when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Route 59 and Route 219.

