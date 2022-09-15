Hanna L. Laisola, 32, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., died as a result of injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Route 219, Lafayette Township Sept. 5.
According to state police at Lewis Run, Laisola was a front seat passenger in a car driven by Henri M. Laisola, 32, also of Niagara Falls, N.Y. He was traveling west on Route 59 in a 2012 Chrysler when he failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Route 59 and Route 219.
He entered the intersection and hit a 2020 Honda Odyssey operated by Talal S. Ahmed, 40, of Sterling, Va., who was traveling south. The impact sent the Odyssey ito a concrete wall off the roadway on private property before coming to rest.
Hanna Laisola was flown via medical helicopter to ECMC, Buffalo, N.Y., where she died from her injuries.
Henri Laisola was transported by Bradford City Fire Department ambulance to BRMC, Bradford City. Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
Ahmed escaped injury in the crash. His passengers, 39-year-old Saima Z. Baig, of Sterling, Va, also escaped injury, but three minor children, ages infant, six and four, suffered minor injuries. They were all in child safety seats.
The investigation is ongoing.