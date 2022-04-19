Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer, McKean County district attorney, reports that, on April 13, Walter Dennis, aka “Ghost,” was apprehended by police on an active warrant.
Dennis was wanted on narcotics charges.
McKean County Drug Task Force Detective Kolin Strawcutter filed charges on Dennis. The charges include possession with intent to deliver a mixture of heroin and fentanyl (felony); contraband (felony 2); possession of a controlled substance/contraband prohibited (felony 2); tampering with evidence (misdemeanor 2); criminal use of a communication facility (felony 3); and possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor).
At the time he filed the charges, Detective Strawcutter requested an arrest warrant for Dennis and the warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge William K. Todd.
On the evening of April 13, Officer Matthew Gustin of the City of Bradford Police observed Dennis at a location within the city and took him into custody. Additional charges are pending.
Dennis was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Dominic Cercone who set bail at $350,000 (monetary/straight). Dennis was remanded to the McKean County Jail.
Illegal drug activity remains a primary focus of law enforcement across the county. If you suspect illegal drug activity, contact the McKean County Drug Task Force at the District Attorney’s Office at 814-887-3312, MCDTFtip@gmail.com or McKeanDA.org.