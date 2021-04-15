State police at Lewis Run captured Thomas Ford, 39, of Port Allegany, who had an outstanding felony warrant, following a foot chase on West Ransome Street, Port Allegany March 31.
Police said they observed Ford and another person on Ransome Street while on routine patrol and attempted to take Ford into custody when the foot chase ensued.
Troopers were able to catch the other individual who was later released to Potter County Adult Probation.
After a perimeter was established and a search conducted with assistance from a state police K-9 unit, Ford was located hiding under a porch of a residence. 'He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was transported to state police barracks at Lewis Run and arraigned on the felony warrant in district court. Additional charges are pending.