Police have identified the body found over an embankment along Route 6, Ulysses Township, in April, and the person allegedly involved in his murder.
According to Tioga Publishing’s media partner WETM, Thomas Bovaird, 21, has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in New York for allegedly kidnapping, torturing and killing Juan Jose Gotay. The report does not say where Gotay was from or what his connection was to Bovaird.
The arrest is reportedly in connection with heavy police presence at two Elmira homes in May, where according to WETM, police were seen searching the homes and digging in the backyards. It’s not clear who lives at the homes. Online records list Bovaird’s addresses as being in Horseheads, N.Y.
WETM says according to the indictment, Bovaird allegedly shot Gotay in the shoulder and left leg; struck, cut and burned the victim; tied Gotay with an electric cord and dumped him in a remote area across state lines to die.
Gotay’s body was recovered along Route 6 in Ulysses Township on April 5. At the time, state police out of Coudersport released a report looking for information about the identity of the body.
Route 6 runs about seven miles through Ulysses Township, from about five miles west of Galeton to just past Denton Hill State Park. No specific location of where the body was found has been released and it’s not clear if Bovaird or Gotay had any connection to the area.