State police in Lewis Run, McKean County, are searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at an occupied vehicle at Busty Hearts Place, Route 155, Annin Township (Turtlepoint), on May 16.
According to a release on Pennsylvania Crime Stopper's website, a known victim was allegedly involved in altercations with several unidentified individuals at the establishment that night. Busty Hearts Place is at 1545, Route 155, about six miles north of Port Allegany borough.
The altercations reportedly escalated, and the victim got in his car and attempted to leave. The report says the unidentified suspect allegedly discharged a handgun, firing approximately six rounds at the victim's vehicle as they drove away, striking the vehicle at around 3 a.m.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the person who allegedly fire the gun, whose photo was released with the report, is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run (Trooper Eric Thompson or Corporal Joseph Gerg) at 814-368-9230.
Or, contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing persons.