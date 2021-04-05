State police are seeking information about a dog shot and killed in Harrison Township.
According to the police report, an animal cruelty incident was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday, April 4. Upon arriving to Howard Road, Harrison Township, police determined a walker breed dog, black and white in color, sustained one gunshot wound behind its left ear. The dog died as a result.
A Westfield woman is listed as a victim in the report, but it's not clear if she is the dog's owner.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.