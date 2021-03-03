A man allegedly fired a handgun in the streets of Renovo, initiating a brief standoff with police Tuesday morning, March 2.
Gene Eaton, 44, of Renovo, was reportedly taken into custody after a standoff with police lasting about 40 minutes. During that time, residents were advised to shelter in place.
Eaton was arraigned on charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $350,000 and Eaton was remanded to the Clinton County Prison.