District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, following sentencing at the McKean County Courthouse on April 7, Robert Hamilton of Kane was sentenced to serve 19½-39 years in state prison for sex crimes committed against three minor children in McKean County, around the Kane area, from Jan. 1, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2018. The defendant was 65 years of age and all of the victims were under the age of 11.
Hamilton was convicted by a jury on July 20, 2021 of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse on a child under age 13; sexual assault; three counts of indecent assault on a child under 13; two counts of corruption of minors; indecent exposure where child under was 16 was present; three counts of indecent assault without consent; and three counts of indecent assault on child under 16.
He has remained incarcerated since.
The defendant will be required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime if he is paroled after having been determined by the court to be a sexually violent offender at a hearing in January 2022.
The case was investigated by Trooper Eric Thompson of the Pennsylvania State Police at Lewis Run. District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth.