The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Dyllan Michael Coats, 25, of Wellsville, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, obstructing administration of law, driving while privileges revoked, exceeding speed limits, disregarding traffic lane, failure to use seat belt and moving vehicle unsafely. Meghan Catherine Sherry, 23, of Emporium, was charged in the same incident with hindering apprehension, obstructing administration of law, permit violation of title, disregarding traffic lane, failure to use a seat belt and moving vehicle unsafely. On Feb. 21, police reportedly observed Coats driving 64 mph in a 45 mph zone on Route 449, Genesee Township. As police executed a traffic stop, they observed movement between the driver and passenger while the car swerved over the yellow line and stopped in the middle of the road. Sherry was reportedly found in the driver’s seat and Coats in the back seat. As Sherry pulled the car to the side of the road, Coats allegedly got out of the car, jumped over the guardrail and down an embankment into a wooded area, where police brought him to the ground. Coats allegedly told police he has a suspended license and was on parole, which is why he and Sherry switched positions in the car. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 19.
Elyse Marie Foster, 32, of Galeton (listed as Wellsboro in another case), was charged by Sweden Township Police in two cases. She was charged in the first with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and maximum speed limits. On Oct. 23, 2020, police reportedly observed Foster driving 12 mph over the speed limit on East Main Street, Roulette. Police reportedly smelled marijuana, which a K-9 indicated the presence of in the car. Foster was also allegedly in possession methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. In the second case, Foster was charged with with possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Jan. 2, drugs and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found in a motel room where Foster was staying. Foster reportedly then left the motel with her belongings and linens belonging to the motel valued at $50. Preliminary hearings in both cases are scheduled for April 12.
Gabriel M. Weinberg, 28, of Roulette, was charged by Sweden Township Police with a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. On Oct. 23, 2020, Weinberg was reportedly found to be in possession of marijuana during a traffic stop of a vehicle he was a passenger of on East Main Street, Roulette. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.
Roger Duane Dunham, 59, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC of .082%, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to use a seat belt. On Jan. 31, police reportedly observed Dunham driving through Shinglehouse and then parked at Honeoye Havens, Shinglehouse. He allegedly displayed signs of impairment, was in possession of marijuana and a smoking pipe and a blood draw resulted in .082% and THC. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.
Manuel Antonio Fernandez, 37, of Jamestown, N.Y., was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Dec. 31, Fernandez allegedly took $1,040 in cash and a vehicle from a residence on Route 44, Hebron Township, during a party there. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19.