The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse.
Christopher Houghtaling, 43, of Roulette, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, careless driving, vehicle registration expired, failure to carry registration, operating vehicle without valid inspection and failure to use a seatbelt. On Aug. 17, police observed Houghtaling driving with an expired inspection on Kim Hill Road, Roulette Township. Houghtaling was allegedly unable to provide registration, was not wearing a seat belt and displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw resulted in .125% BAC. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Michael Allen Mesler, 51, of Shinglehouse, was charged by Shinglehouse Borough Police with recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment and driving while privilege revoked/suspended. On Oct. 7, Mesler allegedly physically assaulted another person during an altercation on Palmer Avenue, Shinglehouse. He reportedly grabbed the victim by the throat, punched their arm and attempted to run them over with a truck. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
Ryan Douglas McDonald, 32, of Bolivar, N.Y., was charged by Shinglehouse Borough Police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving while privilege revoked/suspended, reckless driving, registration of title required and required financial responsibility. On Sept. 11, McDonald allegedly failed to stop when police attempted to execute a traffic stop on West Honeoye Street, Shinglehouse. McDonald’s vehicle reportedly reached 80 mph and traveled into New York State before police called off the chase. When police made contact, they found McDonald’s license was suspended, he did not have insurance and the license plate was registered to a different vehicle. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.